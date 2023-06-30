Skriniar Played A Role In Our Growth On The Pitch – Inter Milan

Inter Milan defender, Milan Skriniar has parted ways with the club. His departure was recently announced after spending six seasons in Italy, and fans have been reacting.

According to Inter, Milan Skriniar‘s adventure with the club was a thrilling one, and he has definitely been one of the protagonists of the team’s extraordinary growth path since 2017.

The club added that winning a Scudetto, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups is a commendable achievement for him.

It read, “Six seasons full of victories and satisfactions: Milan Skriniar’s adventure with the Inter shirt ends here. At Inter since the summer of 2017, Skriniar has been one of the protagonists of Inter’s extraordinary growth path, which began with their return to the Champions League in 2018 and culminated with the conquest of five trophies in the last three seasons.”

“A Scudetto, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups: these are the trophies won by Skriniar with the Nerazzurri shirt, with which he collected a total of 246 appearances and 11 goals in his six seasons. Greetings and thanks from the entire Inter family go to Skriniar.”