Social Media Is Now A Demonic Place – Chioma Ifemeludike

Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike has jumped on social media to warn Christians against using social media carelessly. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, social media has been hijacked by demons and their cohorts, so Christians need to be careful with the contents they feed their minds with.

Chioma added that she was recently molested by demons who penetrated her while she was viewing some sexual content on her Instagram page.

Her words, “Something strange happened yesterday, I stumbled on a birthday post and I admired the celebrant so much that I had to go to her page to feed my eyes and somehow I noticed the girl’s bestie was one of those wild girls with the perfect body fashionistas , I do amebo enter the bestie’s page ( you know those investigative mood when you travel to different pages just to codedly look at beautiful pictures ￼).”

“I stayed glued scrolling through this girl’s page and she truly is a wild one￼, from lesbian kissing videos to naked pictures everywhere. I stayed on that page for about 30mins scrolling ￼ and she had this natural charm that will keep you searching…”

“Long story short, when I eventually closed my phone , I didn’t pray, went straight to bed. By midnight, these demons molested me, oh my God! They destroyed my 2nd phone because I usually play worship songs while I sleep… I woke up angry in my spirit, I was careless and allowed evil ideas penetrate my mind.”

“As a born again Christian you need to be mindful of what you watch and if someone you follow puts out filthy contents unfollow quickly for you spiritual protection (even if it’s me) Remember bad company corrupts good character! Preserve your salvation at all cost! Shalom.”

WOW.

