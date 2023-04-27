Some Female Celebrities In Nigeria Share One Man Unknowingly – Ubi Franklin

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin has come out to say that some female celebrities in Nigeria are dating the same men unknowingly. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, these women actually believe they are living a private life by not posting their partners online, but unknown to them, they share one man.

Ubi added that he traveled with one female celeb from London to Nigeria recently and she was with someone’s husband.

His words, “What’s crazy about our female celebrities is they date the same men unknowingly. I flew with one one day from London to Nigeria, and she was with someone’s husband. Not judging anyone, but y’all got to do your due diligence and know who you are dating.”

“I know women pushing heavy stuff, and you never see them posting on social media trying to prove nothing. Let’s take it easy. Stay guarded.”

WOW.