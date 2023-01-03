Something wrong with you, we’ll no longer tolerate your insolent tendencies – PDP to Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed that it will no longer keep mum on constant outbursts by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Governor Wike who had demanded the resignation of the PDP national Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu as a condition to support Atiku in the February election, had on several occasions, tackled the former vice president.

On Monday, Wike, while reacting to the endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi by Atiku’s former principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, mocked Atiku, saying something must be fundamentally wrong.

Reacting, PDP in a statement issued and signed by the spokesperson and Director Public Affairs PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, asked Wike to be ashamed of himself.

The statement reads, “Wike should be ashamed that he has constantly solicited the attention of Atiku by his continuous disrespect and unwarranted insult of a man who did nothing to you.

“I advise him to support whoever he wishes to support as we will no longer tolerate his insolent tendencies. The question is, is there something wrong with Wike that Amaechi did not hand over to him?

“Why will Prince Uche Secondus, Rt Hon. Austin Okpara, Sen. Lee Meaba, H:E Celestine Omehia, Chief Abiye Sikibo, Sen George Sekibo, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, etc, leave him unceremoniously for Atiku. Something is definitely wrong somewhere”.