Spain Must Take Good Care Of Yamal – Luis de la Fuente

Spain manager, Luis de la Fuente has come out to compare Barcelona forward, Lamine Yamal to Julius Caesar. This is coming after his dazzling display against France, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he saw a touch of genius from a youngster who must be taken care of by Spain, and he believes Yamal will have to keep his feet on the ground to develop the right way.

Luis added that just like the legendary Julio Cesar was mortal for Brazil, Lamine must be treated as one too.

His words, “We saw a touch of genius from a footballer who we all need to take care of. We have to help him by keeping his feet on the ground and developing him in the best way. That’s about calm and tranquillity. In Ancient Rome, when they talked about Caesar they would say: ‘Remember he’s mortal!’ Fundamentally I celebrate that he’s on our team, he’s Spanish, and we hope we can enjoy him for years to come.”

