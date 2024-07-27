State Attorneys-General Praise Olukoyede’s Innovative Anti-Corruption Strategies

The Body of State Attorneys-General of Nigeria has lauded Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for his progressive and developmental strategies in combating economic and financial crimes and other forms of corruption.

This commendation was delivered in Abuja on Thursday, 25th July 2024, by the Chairman of the Body, Dr. Ben Odoh, who led the Attorneys-General from all 36 states on a courtesy visit to the EFCC’s corporate headquarters. Dr. Odoh highlighted Olukoyede’s extensive experience as a distinguished anti-corruption advocate and praised his innovative initiatives aimed at intensifying the fight against corruption. “We have closely observed the strategies you have implemented to foster a crime-free environment in Nigeria. You have steered a transformative course in the anti-corruption campaign, and we commend you sincerely, Mr. Chairman,” he stated.

Dr. Odoh assured the EFCC Chairman of the Attorneys-General’s cooperation and collaboration, affirming that the Body of state law officers would consistently provide valuable advice to support and enhance the Commission’s efforts to tackle economic and financial crimes head-on. He also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his appointment of Olukoyede, recognising it as a wise decision. “We congratulate the President for making the right choice,” he added.

Dr. Odoh raised several key issues to strengthen the anti-corruption drive, including the need for clarity in suspect invitations, consolidation of investigations to prevent duplication of efforts, and special recognition for suspects who voluntarily respond to invitations. He emphasised that the visit underscored the respect the Attorneys-General have for the EFCC. “We are here as a Body ready to cooperate and collaborate with the Commission in the fight against corruption,” he affirmed.

In response, Olukoyede expressed his gratitude for the visit and urged the attorneys general to advise their governors and state officials on maintaining accountable conduct. “Public office holders will eventually be called to account for their actions. Let us guide our governors and state officials to always act appropriately,” he urged.

Olukoyede assured that the EFCC under his leadership is committed to the rule of law, highlighting the review of bail and arrest guidelines across all Zonal Commands and the corporate headquarters. He explained that letters of invitation to suspects are issued in line with global best practices, tailored to the specifics of ongoing investigations. He also confirmed that efforts are underway to consolidate cases across all Commands to avoid duplication.

“At the EFCC, we do not detain individuals arbitrarily. We have total respect for court orders and there are strict directives against criminalising civil cases,” he emphasised. He called for ongoing engagement and responsible conduct in public office, stating, “It is crucial for us to engage regularly. We must decide to move forward together in the fight against corruption.”

This visit marks a significant step towards enhanced collaboration between the EFCC and the Body of State Attorneys-General, reflecting a unified commitment to combating corruption and fostering accountability in Nigeria.