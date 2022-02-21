Stop Asking Me If I’m Pregnant – Chrissy Teigen

Popular celebrity, Chrissy Teigen has come out to say that she has started IVF treatments. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is doing it to save as much eggos as she possibly can and hopefully she’ll make some strong, healthy embryos in the process.

Chrissy added that she wants people to stop asking if she is pregnant because she isn’t.

Her words, “Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch.”

“So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

“But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant.”