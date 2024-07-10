Stop Comparing Kane’s Poor Form To Ronaldo’s – Crouch

Former England forward, Peter Crouch has come out to defend Harry Kane’s poor form in Euro 2024. He recently had his say as he drew comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Kane hasn’t looked himself at the tournament thus far, he still remains a killer in the box who will take future chances that will fall to him for his nation.

Crouch added that Harry is England’s record goal scorer of all-time, and he recently scored a lot of goals for Bayern Munich.

His words, “Harry Kane hasn’t looked himself in the tournament. He’s been so good for England over the years, and even this last season at Bayern Munich he’s scored 40-odd goals, but he’s been anonymous at times in this competition. You do just feel with someone like that that they’re a killer in the box – if you get one chance, you still want it to fall to him. I mean, he’s Harry Kane and if he creates that one moment, he will score.

Sometimes I feel like there is a lack of respect for what he’s done. He’s England’s record goal scorer of all-time. And it’s not like he’s off playing in Saudi Arabia like Cristiano Ronaldo, for example – he’s just scored a load of goals for one of the biggest clubs in the world last season. I’m not going to get away from the fact that he’s been anonymous in some of the games, and he’s not played as well as others, but I’d still stick with him, and I think he’ll score on Wednesday night.”

Harry Edward Kane MBE (born 28 July 1993) is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England national team. A prolific goalscorer with strong link play, Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

He is both Tottenham Hotspur’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, as well as being the second-highest all-time goalscorer in the Premier League. Kane has scored over 350 goals for club and country.

Beginning his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Kane had loan spells out to clubs across the English football pyramid, including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City. Kane’s involvement at Tottenham increased after Mauricio Pochettino became head coach in 2014, and in his first full season at the club he was named PFA Young Player of the Year. In the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons, Kane finished as the league’s top goalscorer.

Harry Edward Kane was born on 28 July 1993 in Walthamstow, London to Kim (née Hogg) and Patrick Kane and has one older brother, Charlie. He has Irish ancestry through his father, who is from Galway.