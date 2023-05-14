Stop Dating People Who Have Never Travelled Abroad Before – Leo Da Silva

Popular reality TV star, Leo Da Silva has come out to say that a relationship might end if one partner who has never traveled abroad does. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is dating someone who has never traveled before comes with a lot of consequences when the person eventually does.

His words, “If you’re dating someone that has never travelled abroad and they eventually do, there’s every possibility your relationship is over immediately they do.”

