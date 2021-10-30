Stop Making Up Lies About MUFC In The Media – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out to defend Paul Pogba after reports said he got snubbed by him after the loss vs Liverpool. He recently revealed that the stories should not be taken seriously because it is mainly lies from the media.

According to him, it is true that everyone at the club wasn’t happy with the result vs Liverpool last week but he won’t allow lies from the media to tear his team apart.

Ole added that opinions and reports are absolutely fine from the press after every game, but telling false stories about him or his players will not be tolerated.

His words, “I think it affects everyone around,”

“I spoke about it last week. Hands up, the performance wasn’t good enough, so you expect to hear [about it], but we don’t expect and can’t accept when lies are being made up. Paul came up to me angry.”

“We’re better than that as a group, the culture, the environment. When it’s blatant lies, they’ve got to stand up and say so. All opinions and reports are fine but don’t make lies about players or me.”