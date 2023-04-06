Stop Spreading Lies About Paul Okoye And Iyabo Ojo’s Relationship – Daughter

Paul Okoye’s daughter, Vanessa Onyinye has come out to react to reports that there is bad blood between her and her Iyabo Ojo. This is coming after she deleted all of Iyabo Ojo’s photos on her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, people should stop spreading false report about her family and she only took down the photos because she can do whatever she wants with her page.

Her words, “Cutie abeg na me the stepdaughter! That “something” you’re looking for no dey here ooo abeg! It is my page and I can do anything. I want with it. The season have passed… No, come start unnecessary controversy… I dey sleep… @iyaboojofespris MAMA NO DO US”

“Please I’m a quiet person on this gram! Please don’t be tagging me in rubbish. Love and light.”

“Cutie Julls (blogger) you go dey alright.”

