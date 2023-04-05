Stop Spreading Lies To Ruin Messi’s Relationship With PSG – Entourage

Lionel Messi’s entourage has come out to blast the lies surrounding his future at PSG. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while reporters keep assuming that Messi will be leaving France, talks are currently ongoing with PSG to secure a new deal.

He added that spreading lies to spoil the relationship between the Argentine and the French club makes no sense.

His words, “It’s strange to see news about the club wanting to lower Leo’s salary, or not wanting to extend his contract circulate. We don’t want to play this little game,”

“This kind of fake news doesn’t do Leo, nor his relationship with the club, any good. But perhaps that’s exactly what some people want.”

“We won’t make a public statement, but not only is it clear that Leo and the club are negotiating, but the club want Leo to stay, as the manager (Christophe Galtier) recently said. It is therefore strange to see someone divulge something else to the press. What interest do they have in lying? It would be good to ask those that are doing it.”