Stop Talking About My Child – Hamisa Mobetto

Popular model and video vixen, Hamisa Mobetto has come out to react to claims that Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz is not the father of her child. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she doesn’t like it when people talk about her child in any form or manner, and she will never understand how adults will sit down and start talking about a five-year-old kid they know nothing about.

Her words, “I don’t like anyone to talk about my child. I don’t like it! I don’t like it and I don’t like it any more. I have never understood how adults sit down and start talking about a five-year-old child as if they were there when he was sired.”

WOW.