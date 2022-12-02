    Login
    Subscribe

    Stop Talking About My Child – Hamisa Mobetto

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular model and video vixen, Hamisa Mobetto has come out to react to claims that Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz is not the father of her child. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Hamisa Mobetto and Diamond Platnumz
    Hamisa Mobetto and Diamond Platnumz

    According to her, she doesn’t like it when people talk about her child in any form or manner, and she will never understand how adults will sit down and start talking about a five-year-old kid they know nothing about.

    Her words, “I don’t like anyone to talk about my child. I don’t like it! I don’t like it and I don’t like it any more. I have never understood how adults sit down and start talking about a five-year-old child as if they were there when he was sired.”

    WOW.

    See also  I Couldn’t Be True To Both My Art And My Child - Chimamanda Adichie

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply