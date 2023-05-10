    Login
    Subscribe

    Sunderland Should Play EPL Football Next Season – Amad Diallo

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United loanee, Amad Diallo has come out to drop a hint on his future after firing Sunderland to the Championship playoffs. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Amad Diallo
    Amad Diallo

    According to him, playing against Luton will be very complicated, but he hopes the club will take advantage of the playoffs to play EPL football next season.

    Amad added that he might also be allowed to leave MUFC on loan again before next season starts.

    His words, “Playing against Luton is very hard but I hope we’ll be in the Premier League next season and maybe I’ll come back, I don’t know.”

    See also  Liverpool Will Now Focus On The EPL - Owner

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply