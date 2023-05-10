Sunderland Should Play EPL Football Next Season – Amad Diallo

Manchester United loanee, Amad Diallo has come out to drop a hint on his future after firing Sunderland to the Championship playoffs. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, playing against Luton will be very complicated, but he hopes the club will take advantage of the playoffs to play EPL football next season.

Amad added that he might also be allowed to leave MUFC on loan again before next season starts.

His words, “Playing against Luton is very hard but I hope we’ll be in the Premier League next season and maybe I’ll come back, I don’t know.”