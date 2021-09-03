Super Eagles Can Do Something Special – Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong defender, William Troost-Ekong has come out to say that his birthday wish is to see Nigeria qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Ekong recently revealed that he believes Super Eagles can do something special as a team in the nearest future.

According to him, he is super proud to be a part of the Nigeria national team, and he is grateful to see the team celebrate in style.

William added that he looks forward to the qualifiers ahead of the global tournament.

His words, “My birthday wish is that we qualify for the World Cup and we can do something special as a team.”

“I’m really proud to be part of this team. I love you guys and it is like celebrating my birthday with my second family.”

Rohr added, “They are two defensive midfielders but have few chances to play tomorrow [on Friday] because we have all the UK based players around.”

“Also, none of the UK-based players will be with us for the second game. They have to leave after the match tomorrow against Liberia.”

“They will not be in Cape Verde which means there will be another team but for the moment, we will only focus on the first game.”