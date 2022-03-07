Super Eagles Must Let The Game Vs Tunisia Go Ahead Of Ghana Clash – Ighalo

Ex-Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has come out to speak ahead of the World Cup qualifier clash vs Ghana. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects Ghana to want to redeem their image after a poor AFCON showing, so it is going to be a tough match for the Super Eagles.

Ighalo added that Nigeria must let the game vs Tunisia go and focus on future decisive matches.

His words, “You know the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. Because Ghana did not do well at the Afcon, they will want to bounce back so it is going to be a tough game; but Nigeria has what it takes to go through.”

“We just need to focus and work harder, and let the game against Tunisia go. We have to play with confidence, we have to express ourselves and we have to give our best.”