Super Eagles Players Give 100% In Every Match – Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has come out to beg the fans for support after Nigeria’s shock defeat against Guinea Bissau on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear to players and staff that the country must react to the poor result at home yesterday, and he is very sorry to the fans of the national team for such a performance.

Iwobi added that the supporters cannot abandon the team now, because their support is needed now more than ever.

His words, “First and foremost, as players and staff, we know we have to react to this result,”

“All we can do is to improve and to all the fans, all I can say is that they should stick by us and support us because we give 100% not just for ourselves, but also for our nation.”

“Next time we are going to do our best and make the country proud. We know we are privileged to wear the shirt, there are a lot of people who want to be in this position.”

“I don’t think we played under pressure. Like the coach said, they scored with the only chance they created in the game. There is always pressure at this level we can handle it.”