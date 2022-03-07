Super Eagles Players Surprised Me In Cameroon – Ighalo

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has come out to say that the team surprised him at the recent AFCON. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Super Eagles players surprised him with the way they played at the tournament, and he saw a different fight that he hadn’t seen for a long time.

Ighalo added that the boys just need to build on what they did in Cameroon because the team clearly has potential.

His words, “I was really surprised with the way they played,”

“I saw a different spirit, I saw a different fight, I saw boys running around chasing after every ball. I saw players expressing themselves.”

“What we need is to build from that; this hunger, this chasing of ball, these players expressing themselves.”

“This team has potential. It’s just for us to build from where we stopped because we know Nigerians will want to win all the time.”

