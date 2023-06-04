Support Atiku at tribunal – Melaye urges Makinde

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has said Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State should support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his push to reclaim his mandate.

Melaye said Makinde should walk into the presidential election tribunal and support Atiku to show that the healing process has begun.

Makinde, along with the G-5 governors led by ex-Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, had turned against Atiku during the last presidential election.

While Makinde and Wike supported President Bola Tinubu, other members of the G-5 governors supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

But Makinde, while speaking during a PDP retreat for elected officials in Bauchi State, said the party had been through a lot during the last election, hence it was time to heal.

Speaking at the event, Melaye urged the Oyo State governor to back Atiku’s assertion that the electoral process was tainted, saying that the action “will show that the healing has truly started.”

He said: “I just want to start by appreciating the comment of Governor Seyi Makinde this morning, particularly where he said, ‘healing starts now.”

“And the way to start that healing is, I would be glad if between now, next week, and two weeks that we’ll be at the tribunal, to see Governor Seyi Makinde walk into the tribunal venue and sit down, to support the party, our candidate.”