Supreme Court Affirms Douye Diri’s Victory as Bayelsa Governor

The Supreme Court has confirmed the re-election of Senator Douye Diri as the legitimate Governor of Bayelsa State, dismissing an appeal brought by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Timipre Sylva.

The judgment, delivered on Friday, marked the culmination of a protracted legal battle that had gripped the political landscape of Bayelsa.

In the lead judgment, Justice Garba Lawal ruled decisively against the appeal, declaring it to be not only without merit but also a gross abuse of the judicial process.

The court’s decision was unanimous, aligning with the earlier rulings of both the Court of Appeal and the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which had previously upheld Diri’s re-election.

The roots of this legal tussle trace back to the November 11, 2023, governorship election, where Douye Diri, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was declared the winner.

However, this victory was immediately contested by Timipre Sylva and the APC, who lodged a petition alleging widespread irregularities and electoral malpractices.

Their appeal sought to overturn the results, questioning the integrity of the election and demanding a rerun.

The first major blow to the APC’s challenge came on May 27, 2024, when the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye, dismissed the petition.

The tribunal found that Sylva and his party had failed to provide any credible evidence to support their claims of electoral misconduct.

The tribunal’s ruling was clear: the election had been conducted in a fair and transparent manner, and the will of the people was accurately reflected in the result.

Undeterred, Sylva and the APC took their case to the Court of Appeal.

On July 18, 2024, a three-man panel of the appellate court delivered a unanimous judgment that once again affirmed Diri’s victory.

The panel meticulously reviewed the evidence presented by the APC and concluded that the tribunal’s decision was sound and based on a thorough examination of the facts.

With their options narrowing, Sylva and the APC took their fight to the Supreme Court, hoping for a reversal of fortunes.

However, the apex court’s ruling on Friday was the final nail in the coffin for their challenge.

Justice Garba Lawal, delivering the lead judgment, echoed the sentiments of the lower courts, stating that the appeal was not only baseless but also constituted an abuse of the court process.

This ruling effectively ended all legal avenues for Sylva and the APC to contest the election results.

The Supreme Court’s judgment has brought closure to a contentious electoral process, solidifying Douye Diri’s position as the duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State.

The ruling is a significant affirmation of the judiciary’s role in safeguarding democratic principles and ensuring that the electoral process is respected and upheld.

For Douye Diri, this victory is not just a personal triumph but also a vindication of his mandate from the people of Bayelsa.

As he now focuses on governing, the hope is that the resolution of these legal battles will allow for a period of stability and progress in the state.

Diri’s administration is expected to move forward with its development agenda, addressing the pressing needs of the state and delivering on the promises made during the election campaign.

The Supreme Court’s decision serves as a reminder of the importance of credible elections and the rule of law in maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

As Bayelsa State looks to the future, the focus will now shift from the courtroom to the challenges of governance, with expectations high for Diri to deliver on his commitments to the people.