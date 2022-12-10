Supreme Court confirms Umahi as APC candidate for Ebonyi South

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday confirmed Dave Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State, the authentic candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District election.

The five-man panel led by Justice Kudirat Ekekere-Ekun, in a unanimous decision, dismissed an appeal that was filed by Princess Ann Agom-Eze, an aggrieved aspirant for the senatorial seat.

The panel held that the appeal lacked merit and ought to be dismissed.

Recall that Agom-Eze had asked the court to set aside the concurrent judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which upheld the outcome of the primary election that produced Governor Umahi.

The appellant, who was not satisfied with the decision of the party to conduct the fresh primary election, went to court to obtain a restraining order.

The suit was dismissed by both the High Court and the appellate court which ruled that it found no reason to nullify the outcome of the second primary election.