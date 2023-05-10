Supreme Court Judgment: APC reacts as PDP, Osun NUJ congratulate Adeleke

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has stated that the party received the judgment affirming Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state with equanimity.

The party said it was aware that in a contest, a winner must emerge.

It made this known in a statement by its acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, signed by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “Lawal acknowledged that the Supreme Court decisions are final and cannot be challenged in any other court of the land.”

He also submitted that, “as a democratic political body that believes in the rule of law, there is no way that it can fault the judgement of the Supreme Court which is the highest court in the land even though we are not happy with the judicial decision.

“While we are congratulating the beneficiary of the judgement, we make bold to state that we shall not be found wanting in playing our expected opposition roles in order to keep the government on its toes.”

Lawal called on its members and supporters not to be downcast with the current political situation in the state as such is the nature of politics.

While noting that the office of the governor was a tenured one, he hinted that the party shall have the opportunity to slug it out with the Osun PDP in another four years.

“The Osun PDP and the government should prepare to meet the APC in the trenches when it is constitutionally ripe to do so. Adegboyega Oyetola won in the public court though he may have lost due to the Supreme Court judgment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Osun Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for the continued support of the Osun people.

The call was made by the state chairman, Sunday Bisi while congratulating Governor Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday.

He also appreciated the judiciary and the Supreme Court for rebuffing all attempts by the APC to blackmail them into taking decisions capable of derailing the entire electoral jurisprudence.

“The Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Adeleke as governor of the state is an unassailable precedent in affirming the constitutional right of the people to freely determine who leads them at a particular time.

“We ask the Osun APC and former governor Adegboyega Oyetola to apologise to the people of Osun State for putting them through unjustifiable stress with the reckless petition,” he said.

Also, the Osun State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in a statement signed by the Council Chairman, Wasiu Ajadosu described Adeleke’s victory at the Supreme Court as divine.

The statement noted that the judgement had further revalidated Governor Ademola Adeleke’s mandate freely given him by the people of the state during the July 16 Gubernatorial poll.

“The Supreme Court judgement has reinforced the love and confidence the people of the state have in the Governor to deliver good governance to the people,” he said, advising him not to deviate from giving people of the state desired dividends of democracy which had eluded them in the years past.

Osun NUJ urged the people of the state, irrespective of political affiliation, to close ranks and render the needed support to the Adeleke administration.