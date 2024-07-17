Swiss higher institutions set to increase fees threefold for International students from 2025

Tuition fees for international Bachelor’s and Master’s degree students in two universities in Switzerland will now increase threefold

This was announced by the Swiss Federal Council and is set to be implemented starting in the fall semester of 2025.

The universities which will implement these fee increments are the Federal Institutes of Technology in Zurich and Lausanne (ETH Zurich and EPFL).

The InfostrideNews learns that currently, both Swiss and international students pay CHF 730 (€749.42) per semester at ETH Zurich and EPFL. In some Swiss universities, fees already differ for local and international students.

For instance, at the University of St. Gallen, domestic students pay CHF 1,229 (€1,260) for a Bachelor’s degree, while international students pay CHF 3,129 (€3,210).

However, under the new policy, which begins in the fall semester of 2025, students already enrolled will be allowed to complete their degrees without facing the increased fees.

According to the Swiss Federal Council,

“Increasing the tuition fees is taking into account the Federal Parliament’s clearly expressed will and proposing a solution that can be implemented quickly.

“The decision by the ETH Board in March not to implement an increase was based on the significance of internationalism and the ability to attract the best talents, which remain key aspects for the ETH Board”.

Over 76,000 international students study in Zurich, Switzerland

The Swiss Federal Statistical Office reports that 76,257 international students are enrolled in Swiss higher education institutions, with most in Bachelor’s degree programs, totalling 17,850 students.

Approximately 35% of ETH Zurich’s 21,000 students are international, while at EPFL, about half of the 13,000 students are from abroad.

During the conference, the ETH Board proposed linking tuition fees to the national consumer price index to prevent devaluation due to inflation.

Tuition fee increase for international students

This fee increment is likely to be the norm with other higher institutions across Europe. This is caused by the high inflation witnessed globally.

This high inflation and a decline in foreign exchange rates have raised the cost of tuition and living expenses for international students making it difficult for families to save for education.

These factors have a significant impact on the cost of studying abroad, making it more challenging for students from several countries

This may not be unconnected to an attempt by these higher institutions to reduce migration

In recent years, the demand for studying abroad has increased, with Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and several European countries enrolling a record number of international students.

However, the financial strains faced by many households in emerging markets such as Nigeria pose a threat to this growth trajectory.