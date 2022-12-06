Switzerland Must Stop Ronaldo – Shaqiri

Swiss midfielder, Xherdan Shaqiri has come out to say that no one should write off Cristiano Ronaldo tonight. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is still very wary of the threat the Portuguese superstar poses to his country, and he hopes he and his teammates can deal with whatever he brings.

Shaqiri added that Switzerland must beware of the other Portuguese players as well, because the team is not all about Ronaldo.

His words, “We have to know also the other players because it is not only Ronaldo, they have very good players, young players who can make a big difference and we need to give really a very good performance because it’s knockout and anything can happen in the 95-100 minutes and we are looking forward to it.”