S*xiness Will Remain A Part Of My Brand Despite Being A Christian – Moesha Babiinoti Boduong

Ghanaian actress cum model, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has come to vow to keep loving God while promoting her brand as a s*xy erotic dancer, host and socialite. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, sexiness is what her brand stands for despite being a Christian, and she can’t wait to take her brand to a wider audience and make so much from partying and hosting entertainment shows all over the world with the help of God Almighty.

Her words, “Sexiness is what my brand stands for and as a Christian, I would keep loving God and still be the most controversial socialite, actress, sexy erotic dancer and host the biggest events in the world and bring something new, no one has ever seen before.”

“When I start to dance all eyes are on me and I can’t wait to take my brand to a wider audience and make so much from partying and hosting entertainment shows all over the world with the help of God Almighty.”

