Taiwan Should Pay America To Defend Their Country Against China – Trump

Ex–USA president, Donald Trump has come out to say that Taiwan should reimburse the U.S. for defence. He recently revealed this while citing a lack of tangible gains from Taiwan, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Taiwan should be paying the US to defend it because America is no different than an insurance company to a Taiwan that doesn’t give anything in return.

Donald added that he would not feel too secure if he was Taiwan because of China’s increased military aggression towards the nation.

His words, “I know the people very well, and respect them greatly. They did take about 100% of our chip business. I think Taiwan should pay us for defence.

You know, we’re no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn’t give us anything.”

WOW.

