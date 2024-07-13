Taraba PDP Zones State Chairmanship Position to Central Geopolitical Zone

The Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to zone the state chairmanship position to the Central geopolitical zone.

This unanimous decision was made on Saturday during the party’s caucus meeting at the Government House in Jalingo, the state capital.

Announcing the development to journalists, former Nigerian ambassador to Pakistan, Idris Waziri, stated that members of the caucus collectively decided to distribute the eleven party positions equitably among the state’s three geopolitical zones.

Waziri emphasized that the unanimous agreement to zone the state party chairmanship position to the central part of the state is aimed at ensuring fairness and justice within the party, which he believes will secure the party’s victory in state and national elections.

“We have agreed to zone positions of the party in the interest of equity, fairness, and justice so that every zone will be represented in the party at the state level,” Waziri said.

“For now, we only zoned the 11 offices. Some of the executives are going while others are staying. A time will come when people will show their interest to contest elections or not.

We are not going to impose candidates on anybody.”

He outlined the zoning arrangement: “The chairmanship position goes to the Central, the deputy chairman to the North, and the secretary to the South.”

Waziri asserted the strength and organization of the PDP in Taraba, stating, “Nobody can take us unawares because our party is a solid and well-organized party.

We are also lucky that we have a leader who is committed, who is educated and willing to see the progress of not only our party but the entire state.”

He also reiterated that the PDP in Taraba will continue to uphold the principles of equity, fairness, and justice in accordance with the party’s constitution.