Taylor Swift Is My Only Friend In The Music Industry – Selena Gomez

Popular musician, Selena Gomez has come out to say that Taylor Swift is her only friend in the music industry. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she has never been one to engage in celebrity friendships as she has always felt like she doesn’t belong in that category.

Her words, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

