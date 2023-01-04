Tell election riggers to use their children – Tambuwal advises youths

Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has appealed to youths to shun thuggery during the 2023 election.

The governor told them that anyone invited to partake in violence should ask such politicians to use their children.

The Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) spoke at separate party rallies on Tuesday.

Tambuwal declared that Atiku Abubakar is the only presidential candidate that can change Nigeria’s political fortune positively.

“Atiku has designed workable strategies to end banditry, fight corruption, unemployment, address infrastructural decay and boost the economy,” he noted.

Tambuwal charged Nigerians to keep their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from those who would attempt “to buy our votes”.

“Don’t allow yourselves to be used to compromise peaceful coexistence at the expense of violence and chaos.

“You should ask any politician who invites you into political thuggery to align you with his sons and daughters”, he advised.