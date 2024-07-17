The $4M GoFundMe Donation Would Be Directed To Families Of Dead And Recovering Victims – Trump’s Team

Donald Trump’s campaign has raised more than $4M for the families of the three men either killed or injured during Saturday’s assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The number on the Trump-sanctioned GoFundMe was at $4,328,763, more than four times its initial $1M goal as of this morning.

All donations are set to be handed to the relatives of late firefighter Corey Comperatore, David Dutch, and James Copenhaver, as they either mourn or wait for their loved ones to recover.

The Trump team confirmed the GoFundMe’s authenticity hours ago, as the two living victims are said to be at hospitals in stable condition.

The team said, “All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover.

May God bless and unite our nation.”

WOW.

