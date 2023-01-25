The Bible Never Instructed Anyone To Ordain A Female Bishop – Reno Omokri

Ex-Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to condemn the Methodist Church in Nigeria for ordaining a female bishop for the first time. He recently asked where ordaining a female bishop is approved of in the scripture, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Christ had female followers who donated money to his ministry yet he did not name them amongst his 12 apostles, so he does not understand why churches are doing what he did not instruct.

Reno added that Apostle Paul also had female followers who sponsored his ministry but he didn’t make any of them an elder.

WOW.