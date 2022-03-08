The Calibre Of Club You Play For Shouldn’t Be A Factor In National Team Football – Onazi

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has come out to say that he will not listen to critics on social media. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has never been one to listen to what is written online, and no one can conclude that he’ll make the main list since he is still on standby.

Onazi added that the football clubs Nigerian footballers play for should never influence callups, as clubs can’t be a factor in national team football.

“Personally, I don’t listen to what they write online. I’m still on the reserve list, not yet on the main list so we can’t tell what’s going to happen. Let’s keep it that way and then we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

“As far as I’m concerned, football in this present situation now – it doesn’t matter if you’re playing in Manchester United or you’re playing in Kazakhstan or wherever. You’re not taking your club to go and play in the national team, you’re taking your individual skill and ability to join with your fellow players and make a team.”

“During my time at the national team, I never had a problem with anybody. I’ve always been a person in the middle – between the young and the old – to make them integrate into the team. When I’m on the pitch, I give my all until I’m almost dead.”