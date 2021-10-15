The Church Can’t Stay Silent On Superman Being Bis*xual – Prophet Tomi Arayomi

A UK-based Nigerian pastor, Prophet Tomi Arayomi has come out to react to American comic book publisher, DC Comics announcing that the new Superman character in its next issue is bisexual. He recently shared his reaction via a statement, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he can only call on the church not to remain silent after the revelation because that would be cowardice.

He added that God is not angry with the perpetrator, he is angry with the tolerator.

His words, “Church! The voice of fear is SILENCE and It’s being heard loud and clear! Read it again! Revelation 2:20- “that you tolerate that woman Jezebel” God is not angry with the perpetrator, He’s not even angry with the celebrator, He’s angry with the tolerator!!!.”

WOW.