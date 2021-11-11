    Login
    The Cost Of Things In Nigeria Is Not Funny Anymore – Wofai Fada

    Popular comedian, Wofai Fada has come out to lament about Nigeria. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to her, the cost of running a business in the country is now enormous and it is always a frustrating experience when you eventually gather the money.

    She added that the cost of things in the country is also not a joke anymore and something must be done about it.

