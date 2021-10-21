The Elevation Church denies investing N500 million in Imagine Global solutions Ltd

The Elevation Church (TEC), a non-denominational Christian ministry, debunks rumor saying it Invested in Imagine Global Solutions Limited, a lending company.

Reports had alleged that one Bamise Ajetumobi and Elizabeth Ajetunmobi, his wife, founders of Imagine Global, fled with billions of naira belonging to their investors.

The company claimed to be among microfinance institutions licenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Similarly, PiggyVest, which is online savings platform, was linked to Imagine Global — but the company swiftly denied the reports.

In a statement, the trustees of The Elevation Church urged the public to disregard the report.

They emphasised that the church has no business interest or any investment whatsoever in Imagine Global.