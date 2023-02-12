The Goals Will Come For Darwin Nunez – Ian Rush

I will not be surprised if Darwin Nunez scores four goals in one game, Ian Rush has said. Recall that the Uruguayan has only one goal in his last eight appearances for Liverpool, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is happy with the fact that Nunez keeps getting chances on the pitch when he plays, and he believes the goals will come eventually.

Rush added that it can be tough playing in a new league, especially for young players, so he’ll cut the striker some slack.

His words, “All he is missing a goal. He is getting chances, he is not quite taking them but I have no doubts. He needs time to settle in. I know what it’s like when you go to a different country. The crowd are right behind him and I can see him scoring three or four goals in one game, he is that sort of player, but one thing I do know is he will score goals.”

“It’s difficult adapting to the Premier League, the hardest league in the world as you are playing against the best defenders in the world. He just needs time. Unfortunately some people don’t get time but you have to start to look into the future and Jurgen is looking to the future.”