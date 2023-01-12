The Greed Displayed By Our Evil Leaders Is Alarming – AY Makun

Popular comedian, AY Makun has come out to explain why there will always be a high number of Nigerians who want to migrate from the country. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Nigeria will keep producing japa generation because of evil leaders and not because our land is without milk and honey.

He added that it is shame to see how our evil leaders get into power only to gather as much as they can for themselves alone.

His words, “Nigeria will continue to produce a JAPA generation, not because our land is without milk and honey, but because of evil leaders who usually get into power to gather as much as they can gather for themselves, and then look on and do nothing.”

