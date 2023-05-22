The Image Of La Liga Is Shaken – Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior has come out to fire back at La Liga president, Javier Tebas after being subjected to more racist abuse in Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia. Recall that La Liga president recently responded to the Brazilian’s racism claims with a shocking post on social media which attempted to deflect some of the blame for a lack of action back towards Vini.

Reacting, the player wrote that he is baffled to see how the president of La Liga preferred to jump on social media to attack him, instead of the criticizing racist behaviors in his league.

He added that no matter how much Tebas tries to deflect things, the fact is that the image of La Liga is shaken.

Tebas wrote, “We have tried to explain to you what La Liga is and what it can do in cases of racism, but you have not shown up to either of the two agreed dates that you yourself requested. Before criticising and insulting La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly Vinicius.”

“Don’t let yourself be manipulated and make sure you understand the work we have been doing together.”

Vini replied, “Once again, instead of criticising racists, the president of LaLiga appears on social media to attack me.”

“No matter how much you talk and pretend not to read, the image of your league is shaken. Look at the responses to his posts and be in for a surprise…”

“Omitting yourself only makes you equal to racists. I am not your friend to talk to about racism. I want action and punishment. Hashtag does not move me.”