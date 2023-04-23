The Lack Of Black Coaches In Football Is Concerning – Defoe

Ex-England striker, Jermain Defoe has come out to speak about the lack of black coaches in elite football. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, looking at the low numbers of black coaches in the game makes him think he is wasting his time by chasing a coaching profession now or in the future.

Defoe added that he is not saying he wants a job because he is black, but because he is good enough.

His words, “When I look at the numbers of black coaches in the game, like 4.4 per cent, that’s the only thing that makes me think, ‘Am I wasting my time?’,

“At some stage, they would have been in my position thinking, ‘I’ll do my badges and get an opportunity because I’ve played at the top of the game’. But it’s not happened for them. I’m not saying I want a job because I’m black and black players don’t get an opportunity. No, I want a job because I’m good enough.”