The Love Bruna Biancardi And I Have For Each Other Will Make Us Stronger – Neymar

PSG forward, Neymar has come out to admit that he made a mistake in a bizarre public apology to his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. He recently revealed that even if he knows he has wronged his partner, he intends to make their relationship work after these troubling times.

According to him, he has privately apologized to his woman for cheating on her with another, but he feels the need to do it in public as well because he wants the love for their unborn child to win.

Neymar added that the love he and the future mother of his kid have for each other will make them stronger.

His words, “Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives.”

“I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.”

“I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I’m wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends.”

“All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child.”

“Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity.”

“Bru, I already apologised for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.”

“Can’t imagine without you. I don’t know if we’ll work out, but TODAY you’re sure I want to try.”

“Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger.”

“ALWAYS US. I love you .”