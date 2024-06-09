Close Menu
    The New National Anthem Holds More Significance Than The Previous One – Brymo

    Popular singer, Brymo has come out to declare his unwavering loyalty and admiration for President Tinubu. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, Tinubu is the GOAT henceforth and he has earned his staunch respect following the reversion of the National Anthem.

    Brymo added that the new national anthem actually holds more significance than the previous one.

