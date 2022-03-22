The Opinion Of Critics Mean Absolutely Nothing To Me – Segun Obe

Popular gospel artiste, Segun Obe has come out to blast Christians who are online attacking him for participating in a non-Christian reality TV. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, anyone who throws shades at him should at least do it directly because he is done with imperfect people that are always the first to judge.

Segun added that the opinion of critics mean absolutely nothing to him, so they can keep talking.

His words, ”I usually don’t address issues that fly around cause I am too busy to focus on irrelevant things but I must do this to create some sort of balance…People like to have an opinion about your life and advise other people on their social media pages when their own lives are not ANYWHERE close to perfect, if you will make a post stylishly throwing shades at me cause I am currently working on a (non christian) project at the moment, please do it to my face or tag me in it so we can talk one to one.”

“I am and REMAIN a gospel artist and a devoted christian, my job on the other hand is just that…A JOB, if you turn yourself to ASSISTANT JESUS overnight and feel the need to condemn me in your heart it’s fine, at the end of the day, THE LORD KNOWETH THEM THAT ARE HIS, Thank God that man ain’t God though.”

“I will NEVER address this issue again cause your opinion at the end of the day means ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to me.”

“There is therefore now NO CONDEMNATION to those who are in Christ Jesus, if my resent posts irritate you, feel free to use the BLOCK or UNFOLLOW buttons on your device.”

“I know who and whose I am……”