The Police Had To Search Seun Kuti’s House To Prove/Disprove Certain Doubts – SP Benjamin Hundeyin

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin has come out to say that the police ransacked Seun Kuti’s house because of alleged discovery of suspicious things. Recall that police officers recently stormed the Akin Osiyemi residence of the musician at Allen Avenue, Ikeja for a search, and they seized his wife’s mobile phone in the process.

Reacting, Benjamin revealed that very suspicious things that needed to be proven/disproved beyond reasonable doubt were discovered during investigation, so the step had to be taken.

His words, “In the course of our investigation, we stumbled on certain suspicious things that needed to be proven/disproved beyond reasonable doubt.”

“We, therefore, applied for and duly got a search warrant from the court, which we have executed. Investigation continues.”

