The Rising Prices Of Foodstuff In Nigeria Must Be Explained – Ehi Ogbebor

Popular Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor has come out to blast the rising cost of foodstuff in Nigeria. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to her, she recently received a list of food items from her domestic staff and the prices were simply alarming.
She added that the government should come out and explain what is going on because she is currently confused.
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate