The Way Arsenal Beat MUFC Will Help During The Title Race – Odegaard

Arsenal midfielder, Martin Odegaard has come out to brush aside talk of Arsenal feeling any pressure in the title race. He recently insisted that he and his teammates don’t care about what Manchester City does this season, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Arsenal players are not focusing on what City and Pep Guardiola are doing with their games because complete focus is on their own team and performances.

Odegaard added that the way Arsenal beat MUFC yesterday gives the players a special feeling that will help in the title race.

His words, “Honestly, we don’t care about City or any other team. We expected them to win so that was not a big surprise. We just focused on our game, to come here and win and that’s what we did. The way we won this game gives us a special feeling that will help as well.”

“It’s a long season. We’re just halfway through.”

“There are many games to be played, so we have to stay calm and humble. It’s way too far ahead to think about that now. We have to stay in the moment and everyone should enjoy the moment. We’re doing really well, but it’s a long way to go and we have to keep working and improving.”