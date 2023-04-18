There Is More To AY Makun And Basketmouth’s Beef – Julius Agwu

Popular comedian, Julius Agwu has come out to say that there is more to the beef between his colleagues, AY Makun and Basketmouth. He recently revealed that the situation is more than the N30,000 story circulating, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there must be something else making both comedians angry at each other that no one else knows about, because the beef is really serious.

His words, “I don’t think it’s just the N30,000. Maybe there is more. Na we dey back stage. We nor go fit know. Maybe there is something else that is making them angry and they have both carried in their minds that is causing them quarell.”

“Laugh for Christ sake was every Easter Sunday before AY began to do promo saying he was doing one show. I called AY telling him that day is my day, he cut the call on my neck.”

