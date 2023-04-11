There Is Nothing Special Than The Day My Son Was Born – Anita Okoye

Popular singer, Paul Okoye and his ex-wife, Anita are celebrating their first son, Andre on his birthday. Anita recently organized a birthday get-together for Andre in the US, flaunting pictures on her social media page.

According to her, there is nothing special than the day her son was born because that was the day her whole world got brighter.

Her words, “Andre is 10 on the 10th!

“There’s nothing more special than the day you were born—because that’s the day the whole world became brighter!

“My Numero Uno!

“All I have to say is Thank You God!!”

WOW.