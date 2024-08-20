There Was Insufficient Evidence To Prove Antony Assaulted Gabriela Cavallin – Sao Paulo

A police investigation into domestic violence allegations involving Antony has concluded with no charges to be brought. Recall that the Manchester United winger has been the subject of a police investigation in Brazil after ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin accused him of assault and threatening behaviour.

According to Sao Paulo police, there was insufficient evidence of any wrongdoing by the MUFC footballer, so they have concluded their investigation into the matter and will not be bringing any charges against Antony.

Gabriela’s lawyers said, “It should be noted that there is overwhelming evidence that leaves no doubt that Gabriela was the victim, here in Brazil and in England, of physical and psychological aggression. Therefore, we await the statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, trusting and hoping that a formal criminal complaint will be filed against former player Anthony, who should be prosecuted and, ultimately, convicted for his multiple acts of violence against women.”

Antony’s lawyers added, “The defense always believed that the investigations would demonstrate Antony’s innocence.”

