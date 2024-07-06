Close Menu
    There'll Be An Attempt To Take VeryDarkMan's Life Soon – Prophet Abel T Boma

    An Instagram seer, Prophet Abel T Boma has come out to raise an alarm on a foreseen assassination plot on controversial activist, VeryDarkMan‘s life by his enemies. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, even if he wlil not outrightly mention who will attempt to assassinate VDM, he can only urge Nigerians to pray for the preservation of his life in the coming month.

    While some called his bluff, tagging him a fake prophet, many believed and chose to pray for the activist.

