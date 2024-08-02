There’s Something Special About Yamal – Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has come out to say that there is something special about Lamine Yamal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only advice the youngster to not let all of the praise he is getting at the moment get to his head because there is still a lot of room for improvement.

He added that Yamal cannot be compared to Messi because the Argentine forward is the best of all time.

His words, “We have to give credit to [former head coach] Xavi, who is the one who gave him the opportunity. There’s something special about him. I hope he keeps his feet on the ground, that he doesn’t listen to the praise and thinks about the moment, that he continues to work for the team. He still has room for improvement, he is very young, he is just starting. He has also grown physically. Lamine knows that he can count on me for anything he needs.”

On comparisons with Messi, “You can’t compare them. Of course we miss Leo. As a footballer he is unique, you can see him in every game, always staying at the highest level. He is the best of all time.”

WOW.

Futbol Club Barcelona, commonly referred to as Barcelona and colloquially known as Barça, is a professional football club based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, that competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish football.

Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Catalan, German, and English footballers led by Joan Gamper, the club has become a symbol of Catalan culture and Catalanism, hence the motto “Més que un club” (“More than a club”). Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona.

There is often a fierce rivalry between the two strongest teams in a national league, and this is particularly the case in La Liga, where the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid is known as “The Classic” (El Clásico).

From the start of national competitions the clubs were seen as representatives of two rival regions in Spain: Catalonia and Castile, as well as of the two cities. The rivalry reflects what many regard as the political and cultural tensions felt between Catalans and the Castilians, seen by one author as a re-enactment of the Spanish Civil War. Over the years, the head-to-head record between the two clubs is 102 victories for Madrid, 100 victories for Barcelona, and 52 draws.